Koffee with Karan Season 7 teaser: Host Karan Johar promises a ‘bigger, better and more beautiful’ experience. Watch video

A teaser for Koffee with Karan‘s season 7 has been released. Host Karan Johar himself shared the teaser on his Instagram handle on Sunday. Koffee with Karan is a long-running celebrity talk show that involves fun conversations with hottest names in the B-town and even a few interesting games.

This time, the show will stream on Disney+ Hotstar and not its usual home Star World.

Expect a brand new line-up of guests who have been teamed up in the most unusual way to keep up the excitement. The teaser is nicely edited from clips taken from earlier seasons of the show and features hilarious reactions from the guests.

Johar captioned the post, “Guess who’s back? And this time with some hot piping brew! #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaran S7 starts 7th July only on Disney+ Hotstar! @disneyplushotstar @apoorva1972 @aneeshabaig @jahnviobhan @dharmaticent.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

A little while ago, Karan shocked his fans by sharing a note on social media announcing Koffee with Karan’s end. However, soon after, he shared a note declaring that the show will not be available on television anymore but only on Disney+ Hotstar.

He shared a note that read, “Koffee with Karan will not be returning…on TV! Because every great story needs a good twist, I’m delighted to announce that Season 7 of Koffee With Karan will stream exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar!”

Reports suggest that the first episode will host newlyweds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. They married earlier this year in April. The wedding was held at their home in Bandra, Mumbai. The opulent and yet intimate event was attended by close friends and family members of the couple. It will be interesting to see what they and Karan talk about.

Koffee with Karan first aired in 2004 on Star World. The sixth season of the show ended in 2019.