Koffee With Karan 6 host, show time, start date, where to watch: All you need to know

Koffee with Karan Season 6 premieres today.

Koffee With Karan, popular celebrity talk show hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar, will arrive with its sixth season today evening. The show is famous for giving insights into the personal lives of Bollywood celebrities. Karan has been sharing photos and updates from the set of the show on his social media accounts for quite a while now.

This time as well, the show has a stunning lineup. Stars like Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Aamir Khan, and pairs like Saif Ali Khan-Sara Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor-Janhvi Kapoor, Ranveer Singh-Akshay Kumar will get candid with Karan. Segments like Rapid Fire, Opinions and Koffee Quiz will also return.

A one-minute teaser of Koffee With Karan Season 6 featured the first set of guests, Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt. The two actresses were seen discussing Ranbir Kapoor with Karan. The said promo promised that this time around, too, the show is going to be a lot of fun.

If you are wondering where to catch the show, we are here to help.

Koffee With Karan will be broadcast at 9 pm, every Sunday, on Star World starting from October 21. You can also watch it on Hotstar. If you have a premium subscription to Hotstar, you can watch the show three hours in advance – at 6 pm.

