Koffee With Karan 6: Prabhas is too lazy to get married, says Rajamouli

In the latest episode of popular celebrity chat show Koffee With Karan season 6, the Baahubali trio SS Rajamouli, Prabhas and Rana Daggubati shared various lesser-known things about their personal and professional lives.

Advertising

From speaking about rumours around Prabhas-Anushka Shetty, the quirky rapid fire round to the interesting Never-Have-I-Ever coffee shot games, the trio were at their humourous best.

Prabhas, of whom we know very little, appeared on a television show for the first time and Rajamouli called him a “very shy and introverted person”. He even went on to say on record that Prabhas is too lazy in real life. The director said, “He is a very lazy person and he is too lazy to get married. It would be too much work for him to find a girl and talk to her parents. That’s why he isn’t getting married.”

Besides, the director was quick enough to add that out of the two, Prabhas is more mischievous despite his introvert self. He said, “It is Prabhas but you will never find it out.” Interrupting, Daggubati said, “I just get caught, he (Prabhas) doesn’t.”

Advertising

Turns out Prabhas is also a big time foodie. Speaking about his love for food, the actor confessed sheepishly that he can leave sex for food, on being asked by the host that what he would choose between food and sex. Now, that’s some commitment to food!

The interesting news is both the actors are single and seems that marriage isn’t on cards anytime soon. “Single is the best way to be,” said Rana Daggubati. Also, Prabhas categorically denied a link-up rumour with his co-star Anushka Shetty and said that, “Anushka is just my friend.” Meanwhile, Daggubati also cleared the air around his alleged relationship with actress Trisha and said, “She is a good friend of mine for over a decade”.

Speaking about the morning of the release of Baahubali: The Beginning, the biggest movie franchise ever made in India, Prabhas said, “We decided to be each other’s emotional support on the day of its release. But things apparently didn’t go as planned.”

“I was in Delhi on that day for some press conference and couldn’t go with them to Mumbai as I was too tensed.”

“I always tell my friends, see only if it’s a blockbuster wake me up otherwise don’t wake. No one woke me up! Oh God! What happened then,” he added.

“Even though there was immense positive response from the audience in North and Tamil Nadu, the Telugu audience didn’t like the film much in the beginning. Maybe they were expecting something else,” revealed SS Rajamouli. He added, “It was only by Sunday night that they started receiving the movie well.”

In the most-awaited rapid fire segment, Rajamouli won the famous Koffee gift hamper and he also revealed that his daughter is the biggest K Jo fan. He said, “My daughter once asked me to pout and said Karan Johar does it better. How does that make me any inferior?” he asked jokingly.

Advertising

Koffee With Karan 6 airs every Sunday at 9 pm on Star World.