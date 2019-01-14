Love her like Ratan Rawal Singh loved Padmavati: Shahid Kapoor’s advice to Ranveer Singh

The latest episode of Koffee With Karan Season 6 saw siblings Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter grace the couch together for the first time.

Shahid was at his candid best as he revealed a lot about his equation with other B-town celebrities. He also opened up about his parents’ separation and his love for son Zain Kapoor.

Speaking about his parents’ separation and his mother’s second marriage, Shahid revealed, “When my mom got married for the second time, she was pretty clear she didn’t want a second baby because she felt it was pretty late. She got married in her early 30s. I kept pestering her saying that it is not fair and I deserve a sibling. And she literally had Ishaan for me. I begged her for two or three years. And finally, she gave in and said, ‘Alright, I am gonna have one’.”

“I think eventually it is about love. It is about togetherness. It is about forgiving. It is about learning to move on and it is about learning to prioritize the fact that you eventually have to be together,” the actor said while explaining what he and his family have gone through over the years.

Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter’s stunning chemistry was also very evident in the show as they both had each other’s back throughout the show. Shahid revealed that he loved Ishaan’s work more in Beyond the Clouds than Dhadak.

The first question Karan Johar asked Ishaan was about rumours of him dating his Dhadak co-star Jhanvi Kapoor, and he clearly denied it. He said, “We go to the gym together, listen to music, whole lot of south Indian music which is not my choice but I have grown to like it, watch movies and eat food.” Shahid supported his stepbrother’s claims and said that he (Ishaan) ‘buzzes around a lot of people’ and that Janhvi shouldn’t feel special about it.

The 46-year-old host also asked the Padmaavat actor about his marriage advice for newlyweds Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. Shahid said, “Love her like Ratan Rawal Singh loved Padmavati.”

During the much-awaited rapid fire round, Karan asked Shahid about his exes including Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor. The actor called a spade a spade and said Kareena was more talented of the two while Priyanka was the hard worker. He also shared that he has bumped into Kareena on more than one occasion.

The fun-filled episode ended with Shahid taking away the Koffee hamper.

Koffee With Karan airs every Sunday at 9 pm on Star World.