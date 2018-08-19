Koffee with Karan Season 6 to premiere on October 21

Karan Johar’s Koffee with Karan Season 6 will air from October 21. Karan Johar’s Koffee with Karan Season 6 will air from October 21.

Gear up for some spicy conversation over coffee as Karan Johar has finally announced the next season of Koffee with Karan. Season six of the show will launch on October 21 and air every Sunday at 9 pm on Star World. Sources inform indianexpress.com that the shoot for the show would begin soon.

Karan made the announcement of the latest season in his inimitable style. While he first posted an Instagram story that said, “Something’s brewing”, he soon made the big reveal. This season, the colour of the coffee mug has changed to a chic and classy black. KJo posted a photo of himself with the cup, “This season the Koffee is served BLACK! #cuprevealed #koffeewithkaran COMING SOON ☕☕☕”

A source told indianexpress.com, “Karan has shot for a promotional video and a photoshoot for the new season. As always, he is excited to get top actors to spill the beans on the couch. While the final guest list hasn’t been locked yet, it will definitely be an interesting one.”

There’s already buzz that Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli might grace the show with their presence. And now with Priyanka Chopra engaged to Nick Jonas, Karan might even invite the much-in-love couple. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are also going to be a hot favourite, added the source.

Karan Johar made his television debut with Koffee with Karan in November 2004. With Karan at the helm, his colleagues let down their guard on the show. The talk show, with its notorious rapid fire round, has often led to controveries.

It was on the show last year that Kangana Ranaut called KJo the flagbearer of nepotism. The episode brought to limelight the N-word. Also Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor ganging up against Ranbir Kapoor also created a furor, while Kareena Kapoor unintentionally (or not) confirmed cousin Ranbir and Katrina Kaif’s relationship on Koffee with Karan.

With lot of equations having changed since last year, it would definitely be exciting to see who finally ends up on the couch with Karan.

