Koffee with Karan Season 6: Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter set to brew up some brotherly love

The upcoming episode of Karan Johar’s popular chat show, Koffee with Karan, will host Shahid Kapoor and his brother Ishaan Khatter. While Shahid is a seasoned guest on the show, this is Ishaan’s first time on the couch.

Shahid will be seen spilling the beans about a lot of things including his relationships within the industry. He will also reveal that he is highly anti-social and likes to stay in with his family rather than stepping out.

“My relationship status with most of the Industry is zilch,” says Shahid in the episode.

He adds, “Ever since I got married, I have literally not had a social life. I don’t know if that’s a good thing, I probably think it’s a really bad thing. I have been recluse anyway and now I am so into my kids that every time I finish shooting, I am only with them.”

Star World released a trailer of the forthcoming episode recently. And going by the trailer, the episode looks quite fun.

Karan will also be asking Shahid some emotional questions including his thoughts about his parents’ separation. To which Shahid replies, “There’s a lot to learn. Everything that happens in our life is emotionally impactful. It’s all been a lot to learn.”

The 46-year-old host shared a picture on his Instagram account of the trio and captioned it, “Brothers in arms!” (sic)

Also, keeping up with his prodding game, the host of the show will probe Ishaan about rumours of him dating his Dhadak co-star Janhvi Kapoor. Ishaan denies all the rumours and says, “We go to the gym together, listen to music, whole lot of south Indian music which is not my choice but I have grown to like it, watch movies and eat food.”

Koffee With Karan Season 6 airs every Sunday at 9 pm on Star World.