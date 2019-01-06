Koffee With Karan 6: KL Rahul confesses his crush for Malaika Arora on Karan Johar’s show

On Koffee With Karan season 6, Karan Johar is all set to host cricketers KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya in the upcoming episode of the talk show. This is for the first time when the Karan Johar’s show will host cricketers. From embarrassing dressing moments to Bollywood crushes, the duo revealed it all on the coveted couch.

KL Rahul reveals his most embarrassing moment from the dressing room

KL Rahul was asked about the most embarrassing thing done in the locker room, to which he replied, “It was difficult to see half – naked cricketers roaming around in the dressing room.” He further revealed that in Karnataka, the dressing room etiquettes are diligently followed. “Coming from the team of Karnataka, from the south of India, we don’t do that,” Rahul quipped.

KL Rahul doesn’t want everyone to know his real self

KL Rahul’s friends revealed a new side of the cricketer. He has a totally different image and that is of a ‘good boy’. His friends revealed that he was very good in class but once he left the class he was the most notorious, “KL jaisa dikhta hai shant, ekdum gambhir but he is not the same off the field (KL looks calm and serious on the filed, off the field he’s not the same)”.

Later, Rahul pitched that he takes time with people and opens up once he know the people really well. He also said that he doesn’t waste time and energy on everyone, “I don’t want everybody to know the real me”.

KL Rahul confesses his crush for Malaika Arora

During the show, Karan Johar asked the two cricketers about their crushes. In response to KJo’s question, KL Rahul confessed his crush for Malaika Arora.