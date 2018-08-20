Today in Koffee with Karan Season 6 rumours: SRK, Salman, Katrina, Anushka and Virat in guest list

Koffee with Karan Season 6: Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan are expected to come together for an episode of the show Koffee with Karan Season 6: Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan are expected to come together for an episode of the show

Filmmaker and producer Karan Johar is all set to grace the small screen again with the sixth season of popular talk show Koffee With Karan. As always, prior to the premiere of the show, there are several reports claiming to know the better chunk of the guest list. According to a report by DNA, the first guests of the new season would be Dhadak actors Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter. It was earlier claimed that beloved celebrity couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli would be seen in the maiden episode of the show.

“Initially, they were thinking of opening the episode with Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, but now it will most likely be Janhvi-Ishaan. Virat and Anushka will be making an appearance on the show, but in a later episode,” DNA quoted a source as saying.

The same report claims that an episode will also feature Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan together. Now that would be one interesting episode to watch if that actually happens. Incidentally, Katrina, who shares a good rapport with both the actors, will be sharing screen space with SRK as well as the Bhai of Bollywood in Zero and Bharat, respectively.

“Salman and SRK are buddies and individually too, they share a great rapport with Karan. SRK has his film Zero coming up, which stars Katrina. She is Salman’s heroine in Bharat, too. So, it makes sense that she joins the two superstars. Also, both SRK and Salman are witty and together they can pull Kat’s leg making it a fun episode. They are working on the concept and if all goes well, the trio will be seen together for the first time on Karan’s show,” DNA reported.

And of course, with all the big stars reportedly coming together for Karan’s show, how could recently-engaged Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas be left behind? Various reports say that the dynamic duo has also been extended an invite for Koffee With Karan Season 6. Other guests who have been pitched as favourites for the new season include rumoured lovebirds Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor and Sunny Leone. Leone has been in the news lately for her web series Karenjit Kaur: The Untold Story of Sunny Leone.

“Karan has shot for a promotional video and a photoshoot for the new season. As always, he is excited to get top actors to spill the beans on the couch. While the final guest list hasn’t been locked yet, it will definitely be an interesting one,” a source had confirmed to indianexpress.com recently.

Koffee with Karan Season 6 will premiere on October 21 on Star World at 9 pm.

