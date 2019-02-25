Priyanka Chopra on Nick Jonas’ proposal: I said yes in 45 seconds

Koffee With Karan season 6 finale saw Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Kareena Kapoor Khan gracing the couch. The episode touched upon the actresses’ exes, their husbands and much more. While Kareena spoke about Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan, Priyanka was quizzed about her royal wedding and, of course, Nick Jonas.

The show began with Karan Johar giving a major throwback to Bebo and PC’ shared past. Karan revealed the two went on a holiday to Bali when Shahid Kapoor (rumoured ex of Priyanka) was dating Kareena. Priyanka and four other friends joined Bebo on the trip.

Karan revealed how Kareena Kapoor had turned into a vegetarian because she was dating Shahid, “Oh you were vegetarian and with Shahid. You were inquiring if there was egg in any meal. You also were kind of being spiritual and you had put on weight not because that is a wrong thing but you were just very happy being a healthy vegetarian. And I think Priyanka then visited that space of vegetarianism,” to which Priyanka Chopra said, “I never became a vegetarian.”

Explaining herself, Kareena said, “In my personal life, I am a method actor.”

After Priyanka Chopra denied her relationship with Shahid Kapoor and Harman Baweja, the discussion shifted to her royal wedding that took place in Jodhpur. When Karan asked if her trail was as huge as Rajasthan, Priyanka said, “The palace was so large. I said I want the largest trail in the world. So, fulfilled all bachpan ke fantasies.” She also expressed how since the age of four she wanted to be a bride.

As the show went on, Priyanka was asked about Nick Jonas’ proposal. Interestingly, Kareena and Priyanka were proposed to in Greece.

Soon the Sky is Pink actor, recalling the moment, said, “It took me 45 seconds to say yes.”

She continued, “We dated like for two months. So, he was on his knees and he had this big Tiffany box which had like another box.” She blushed as she said Nick literally shut the store for her.

While talking about the selfie and paparazzi craze in the world, Priyanka Chopra revealed how during her wedding, the guests were told to lock up their phones.

“On my wedding, we literally had to take people’s phones and deposit them. Serena Williams did this amazing thing. It’s like a little bag you have. So you give people these bags. They put their phone in them and you lock it. So if you ever want to use it, you have to come back to get it unlocked. We had a mobile police stand,” she said, which left Karan Johar and Kareena Kapoor in a state of shock for a while.

Later on, Karan enquired if flirting comes to a standstill after getting married. Answering the question, Priyanka said, “I flirt so much with my husband. We are PDA times 10.”

Kareena immediately quipped, “Shaadi abhi hue hai chaar din pehle. We will talk about it 10 years later on this couch.”