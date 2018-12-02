Koffee With Karan Season 6: Karan Johar to take parenting tips from Kajol and Ajay Devgn

Today’s episode of celebrity talk show Koffee With Karan will see Karan Johar in conversation with the star couple Kajol and Ajay Devgn. The actors will talk with the host on a range of topics. The episode will also address the feud between old friends, Karan and Kajol. Apparently, they will renew their friendship on the episode.

Karan will ask the couple for tips on how to handle teenagers as a parent and their experience as parents of two children. Johar is a father to twins through surrogacy, Yash and Roohi Johar. Kajol will reveal that Ajay is a “hysterical” and “excessive” parent. He waits by the door for his 15-year-old daughter Nysa to come home. Karan will say his mother also treats him in a similar way even though he is 47 now.

Kajol will further reveal that her son Yug is sceptical about Kajol’s claims that she is a star. He once asked her, “Are you really a star? Are you really that important?” Kajol responded, “Yes, I guess I am.”

Ajay Devgn will recall that Nysa once surprised him by recognising Sachin Tendulkar on a billboard. Ajay asked her whether she knew what he does, to which she replied, “Yes! He sells biscuits!”

Ajay also says Kajol is a selfie addict and shares how he had a fight with Kajol over clicking selfies and perfecting them to which Kajol responded, “It’s not just me. Nysa loves it too!”

Karan Johar will ask Kajol why does she not spend money on herself despite being such a big star and somebody who can easily afford opulent stuff. Ajay agrees with him and says she has now moved to online shopping. The Devgns receive 7 or 8 parcels daily of items that cost something from Rs 500 to Rs 1200. Kajol opines, “I’d rather put my money in an FD, honestly rather than spending it on something really really expensive that has no bloody returns.”

