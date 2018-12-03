Koffee with Karan Season 6: Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh to grace Karan Johar’s show

Diljit Dosanjh and Badshah are going to grace the couch of Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee with Karan season 6 this Sunday. The two have already won million hearts with their music but now, they would reveal a new side to their personalities by making some fun and unexpected revelations on the show.

The makers of Koffee with Karan shared two teasers of the episode and it seems the audience is in for a joy ride. In the teasers, while we see Badshah being all suave, Diljit adds the fun element with his innocence in regards to English spoken by Karan or with his reactions to questions such as – have you ever made out in a car or khet?

The Fun-jabi boys are here to stir up a storm on the next episode of #KoffeeWithKaran! #KoffeeWithDiljit #KoffeeWithBadshah pic.twitter.com/OYjflcfK5h — Star World (@StarWorldIndia) December 2, 2018

Diljit Dosanjh also reveals how he wanted to be famous since his childhood. In the teaser, we hear him say, “Bachpan me mujhe yaad hai mein Gurudware me yehi ardaas karta tha ki main kisi ko na jaanu sab mujhe jaane. (In my childhood, I remember I would go to Gurudwara and pray to god that I should not know anyone but everyone should know me.)”

When Karan asks him how he handles female attention, the innocent Dosanjh replies, “Ji, main gender nahi dekhta (I do not look at gender.)

Further, the singer-turned-actor gets the shock of his life when Karan directs a sexual question at him. When Karan asks, “Have you made out in a car or khet (farm)” during a game, Diljit replies, “Le, itna khatarnaak sawaal aaj tak nahi pucha kisi ne. (This is such a difficult question to answer. No one has ever asked me this.)”

Koffee with Karan Season 6 airs every Sunday at 9 pm on Star World.