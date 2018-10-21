Koffee With Karan 6 premiere episode: Deepika Padukone was the first to know about Karan Johar’s twins

Koffee With Karan begins with Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt.

The sixth season of Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan begins with Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt. While Deepika’s wedding will dominate the discussion on the show, Karan will reveal another secret about the Padmaavat actor that no one knows about.

During the episode, Karan will open up about his twins – Yash and Roohi. The director will reveal that just when he got to know that his home is set to be filled with laughter and cries of twin babies, Deepika incidentally called him. It is then that he decided to tell her about the happy news asking her to promise that she wouldn’t share it with anyone. Neither Shah Rukh Khan nor his mother knew about the news for months till Karan finally decided to tell everyone.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announce wedding date

Deepika Padukone had shared this photo on her Instagram handle and had captioned it, #coffeewithkaran

Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt on the sets of Koffee With Karan 6.

Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone will also be seen sharing an incredible chemistry, showcasing how well they get along.

Also Read | Koffee With Karan 6: Where to watch | What’s new in Koffee With Karan 6? | Celebrities who will come on Koffee With Karan 6 | Best episodes of Koffee with Karan

Alia will confess how much she loves Deepika. She will also reveal that she is envious of Deepika’s pap-face (paparazzi face). The Raazi actor would also want to know how Deepika has the perfect laugh and her hair is always so perfect in the most candid photos.

Koffee with Karan Season 6 premieres today at 9 pm on Star World.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd