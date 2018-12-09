Koffee with Karan Season 6: Badshah is a huge ‘Salarukh’ fan

Punjabi singing sensations Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh will debut on Karan Johar-hosted celebrity talk show Koffee With Karan. The show is in its sixth season now and has previously hosted Aamir Khan, Deepika Padukone, Kajol and others in the earlier episodes of this season.

Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh have quite varied singing styles. While Badshah is a rapper, Diljit is mostly a pop singer. The eighth episode of Koffee With Karan will have the two talking about a host of topics.

The episode will begin with Karan talking about an article he is reading that states he is obsessed with ‘gym looks’ and ‘airport looks’. Karan is not sure about his gym looks, but he is serious about airport looks. If the paparazzi does not notice his airport looks, it is enough to get him distressed.

Apparently, he has a whole routine wherein he sits down with stylists before a flight. His stylists take care as to what he is going to wear and how he is going to pose. To make sure his looks do not get unnoticed, he gets his PR agents to inform photographers about his new apparel purchases. We have no way to know if he is joking or not.

Diljit Dosanjh will recall his first public performance. A famous performer was supposed to entertain his village. Since he was late, somebody said Diljit sings. He indeed did, but could not go further than two lines. People applauded anyway.

Karan will ask Badshah how he became a rapper from an academic. Badshah will reply he was always a musician at heart. Badshah, whose real name is Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, was pursuing engineering at St Stephens college, but he always felt that he was a musician who just happened to be studying engineering. He was exposed to music in Chandigarh and realised he wants to become a musician.

Diljit Dosanjh will chime in to say that he realised in the tenth standard that studying was not for him. He wanted to be famous from a very young age.

Badshah will claim that he is a huge ‘Salarukh’ fan. He will recount a meeting with Shah Rukh Khan, in which both he and Salman Khan were present. He will say Shah Rukh is an extremely humble person. He also revealed that he once served him biryani with his own hands.

Karan will interject, “Yeah, he’s very hospitable like that. For khatirdari he is number one.” Badshah will further say that this incident was not a one-off and also the stars are genuinely humble. He will say that whenever he would leave Shah Rukh’s house, the star would personally see him off and shut his car’s door. “It hurts! Arey, humne kuch nahin kiya aur hum shaayad yeh gesture nahi karte ho kisi ke kiye,” he will say.

Since he did not know who he liked more between Shah Rukh and Salman, he decided to be a ‘Salarukh’ fan.

Koffee With Karan Season 6 airs every Sunday at 9 pm on Star World.