Koffee Awards 2019: Ajay Devgn, Diljit Dosanjh and Sara Ali Khan win big

The sixth season of chat show Koffee With Karan has finally come to an end. Host Karan Johar on Sunday gave away Koffee Awards in different categories with the help of a judging panel including Kirron Kher, Malaika Arora, Vir Das and Mallika Dua.

This season had a very interesting line-up of celebrities and also there were so many debutants on the show.

Vir Das opened the episode, calling the show “gynecologist of Bollywood as it is releasing star kids on a weekly basis.” Kirron Kher was at her sassy best. She didn’t mince her words before calling spade a spade. She had some serious opinions about the millennials’ lingo like perf for perfect, fav for favourite etc. She told Karan, “Ye sab bache kar rahe hote hain, tum kar rahe ho to bewkoofi lagti hai.”

She also pulled Karan’s legs for his fashion sense throughout the episode. She recalled, “You (Karan) were once wearing pink flowers on a jacket. How hideous is that!”

The different categories of the Koffee Awards were Best Debut – male, Best Debut – female, Best Dressed – Male, Best dressed – Female, Best Moment, Answer of the Season, Lifetime Achievement award, Best Performance – Male, Best Performance – Female and Best Episode.

Let’s take a look at the winners:

1. Best Debut – Male – Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dosanjh won everyone’s heart on the panel for his innocence and utmost simplicity. Kirron Kher couldn’t stop gushing over him.

Accepting the award, the actor-singer said, “I thank everyone for this. I will now drink milk from this coveted coffee mug every night.”

2. Best Debut – Female – Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan won this award for her poise, wit and humour. There was a tussle between Sara, Bhumi Pednekar, and Rhea Kapoor, but in the end, she emerged a clear winner.

3. Best Dressed – Male – Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal won the award out of five nominations including Ranveer Singh, Saif Ali Khan, Sidharth Malhotra and Shahid Kapoor.

4. Best Dressed – Female – Kareena Kapoor Khan

It was a tough choice for the jury as they were confused between Kareena Kapoor and Deepika Padukone. Vir said, “Deepika always looks like she’s having a good time.” After receiving the award, Kareena said, “I’m ecstatic. Thank you Karan and the jury. It’s always great being on the show. I want the audi not this cup”

5. Best Moment – Ranveer Singh doing an imitation of Akshay Kumar

In an episode, Ranveer Singh imitated Akshay Kumar who advised him about performing at every marriage ceremony, birthday parties and mundan and making money out of it. After receiving the award, Ranveer said, “I genuinely now go to every birthday, every anniversary and mundan, even in the remotest part of the world as I have learned from the best.”

6. Answer of the Season – Ajay Devgn

Yes! Ajay Devgn took home Audi A5 sportback car. Here’s the answer that won him this much-awaited prestigious award. On being asked about one superstition he stopped believing in, the actor replied, “I believed that all your film with K work till we did Kaal.” The other nominations for this category were Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Varun Dhawan, and Aamir Khan.

7. Best Performance – Female – Kajol

Kajol took home the award for her wit, genuineness and humility.

8. Best Performance – Male – Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh won this award for his episode with Akshay Kumar. There were five nominations in total including Diljit Dosanjh, Abhishek Bachchan, Akshay Kumar and Arjun Kapoor. There was a tussle between Arjun and Ranveer, but the latter won in the end.

9. Best Episode – Diljit Dosanjh and Badshah

Clearly, Diljit Dosanjh and Badshah won everyone’s heart on the panel and their episode was selected the best based on social media feedback, traffic and their sheer innocence, wit and utter sense of humour.