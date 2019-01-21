Koffee With Karan Season 6: Mom is exactly like her character in K3G, says Shweta Bachchan

In the latest episode of popular celebrity chat show Koffee With Karan Season 6, Karan Johar hosted the Bachchan siblings, Abhishek and Shweta.

Advertising

The show has hosted siblings like Arjun Kapoor-Janhvi Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor-Harshvardhan Kapoor, but the Bachchan brother-sister duo made the episode a lot more interesting to watch, with their quirky answers and sense of humour.

They both talked about the bond they share, their family and also shared some interesting childhood anecdotes.

Speaking about their mother Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan revealed why the Bachchan matriarch hates getting papped. She said, “She gets very claustrophobic when there are too many people around her. She also doesn’t like it when people take her pictures without asking her. She comes from that school of thought.”

Advertising

To that, Abhishek Bachchan added that his mother also hates clicking selfies. Shweta explained that the veteran actor feels that she looks bad in selfies and that’s why she hates them.

Meanwhile, Abhishek also opened up about his film career and the downfall he witnessed. He said, “It’s tricky. It’s not the pressure of what was happening. It was more about how I was approaching my work which I thought was incorrect. I was becoming very complacent and unconformable.”

“I was part of huge films, huge budgets, huge stars, huge collections, everything was hunky-dory. I had no pressure as I was standing by the side or behind somebody else who was shouldering all the pressure. I was making lots of money. Those films were making lots of money. It became very easy. With all respect to my co-stars, I didn’t come to the industry to stand behind anyone,” he added.

Also, it was revealed on the show that Abhishek Bachchan is his mother’s favourite, and Shweta shares a close bond with her father. He said, “Even if God comes down, if Shweta Di is there it’s all over! Nothing else matters to dad.”

Shweta Bachchan was quick enough to add that Jaya Bachchan’s eyes sparkle when Abhishek enters the room. She said, “She is exactly like her character in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. She looks at Abhishek the way she looked at Shah Rukh Khan in the film.”

She even senses him, added Shweta, before he has set his foot inside the house. She also took a jibe at him and said he was quick enough to answer questions about mom (Jaya) but thought twice before talking about his wife (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan), as he is more scared of the latter.

Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in Manmarziyaan opposite Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal.

Advertising

Shweta made headlines last year for the release of her book, Paradise Towers and the launch of her fashion label MXS.