Koffee with Karan Season 6: Looking back at 10 best moments from the Karan Johar show

Last month, Karan Johar took fans by surprise when he took to Instagram to announce that his talk show Koffee with Karan was not going to return for a seventh season. The post broke a thousand hearts with fans of the show, which has been airing on Star World for more than a decade now, calling it the end of an era in Bollywood.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

But, in what eventually turned out to be a publicity gimmick, Johar soon returned to Instagram with a post announcing that the show would not return to Star World for a seventh season and would directly go for streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

As fans of the show gear up for the premiere of Koffee with Karan Season 7 on July 7, here is a look at ten of the best moments from the sixth season of Koffee with Karan.

Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt, Episode 1

(Photo: Disney Plus Hotstar) (Photo: Disney Plus Hotstar)

If the Ranveer Singh-Ranbir Kapoor episode of Koffee with Karan Season 5 grabbed eyeballs, then host Karan Johar upped the ante with the opening episode of Season 6. This time, the couch was shared by two leading ladies with a shared romantic history. While Deepika Padukone addressed her history with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt shared her experience of working with Ranveer Singh. And the duo with great joy reminisced about the party at Kapoor’s residence with Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan in attendance.

Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh, Episode 2

(Photo: Disney Plus Hotstar) (Photo: Disney Plus Hotstar)

The fact that Akshay Kumar is more than just an inspiration for Ranveer Singh, and that the latter truly regards the former as a mentor, could not be more evident than through the second episode of Koffee with Karan Season 6. While the men kept viewers engaged with their wit and candour, one will always remember Singh’s inimitable impression of Kumar advising him about performing at private ceremonies.

Aamir Khan, Episode 3

(Photo: Disney Plus Hotstar) (Photo: Disney Plus Hotstar)

Following his previous appearance on Koffee with Karan with his co-stars from Dangal, Aamir Khan went solo in the sixth season of Karan Johar’s show. After talking about his magnum opus Thugs of Hindostan and the #MeToo movement, Aamir gave probably one of the most iconic moments of Koffee history in his rapid fire round. When asked by Malaika Arora as to who he would throw off a boat with himself, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, Aamir replied, “Salman, kyunki bhai toh kabhi dunbenge nahi. (Salman, because Bhai can never sink.)”

Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan, Episode 4

(Photo: Disney Plus Hotstar) (Photo: Disney Plus Hotstar)

In her maiden Koffee with Karan appearance, Sara Ali Khan, along with her father Saif Ali Khan, truly won hearts with her candid comments on navigating her parents’ divorce and Saif’s subsequent marriage to Kareena Kapoor Khan. But the stand-out moment of the episode came in the rapid-fire round where Sara openly declared her desire to date Kartik Aryan – a comment that became quite the talking point in tinsel town.

Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor, Episode 6

(Photo: Disney Plus Hotstar) (Photo: Disney Plus Hotstar)

Sibling love was one of the biggest driving points of the sixth season of Koffee with Karan and this episode, featuring Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor, warmed the cockles of our heart.

Ajay Devgn and Kajol, Episode 7

(Photo: Disney Plus Hotstar) (Photo: Disney Plus Hotstar)

Kajol and Ajay Devgn graced Karan Johar’s couch for the first time after their brief split over clashing release dates of Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Devgn’s Shivaay. But this episode primarily stood out for Johar’s public apology over inserting a chapter in his autobiography with regard to their spat and Kajol too accepting her own part in the split.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif, Episode 4 and 9

(Photo: Disney Plus Hotstar) (Photo: Disney Plus Hotstar)

Many fans of the couple, who recently got married, suspect that perhaps the seeds of their love story were sown on the Koffee couch. In a moment that spanned two episodes, Katrina Kaif, sharing the couch with Varun Dhawan, told Karan Johar that she would look great on screen with Vicky Kaushal, who when asked to comment on the same in his episode with Ayushmann Khurrana, pretended to swoon on the couch at the mere proposition.

Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao, Episode 15

(Photo: Disney Plus Hotstar) (Photo: Disney Plus Hotstar)

Often typecast into playing rural and middle-class characters, both Bhumi Pednekar and Rajkummar Rao had a blast in their episode of Koffee with Karan – as they danced and participated in games. The most endearing moment of the episode came after the rapid fire round when Rao said “Karan plij”, which was an obvious hat-tip to his iconic dialogue from Stree.

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon, Episode 17

(Photo: Disney Plus Hotstar) (Photo: Disney Plus Hotstar)

Before Karan Johar booted Kartik Aaryan from Dostana 2 due to “irreconcilable differences”, the latter featured in one of the best and most talked-about episodes of Koffee with Karan Season 6. In the episode, Aryan talked candidly about his initial days as a struggling actor in Mumbai – not with grit but with wit. One of the most endearing moments of the episode and the season, which left the audience and the host in splits, was Aryan recalling his experience of appearing for a viva-voce examination, absolutely unprepared and even unaware of the name of the examiner.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Episode 19

(Photo: Disney Plus Hotstar) (Photo: Disney Plus Hotstar)

This episode not only brought two leading ladies of the Hindi film industry on the same couch, but also served as a marker for their evolution as artistes. Talking about a wide range of topics – from their marriages to their career choices to making it in Hollywood – the actors brought to the table just the right amount of emotion and irreverence. The stand-out moment of the episode was a video tracing their journey on the Koffee couch, which looked at past animosity and catty jibes to a current sense of mutual respect for each other, putting an electrifying end to an eclectic season.