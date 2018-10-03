Sara Ali Khan and Saif Ali Khan shoot for Koffee with Karan

Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan will appear together on Koffee with Karan. Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan will appear together on Koffee with Karan.

Karan Johar has started shooting for the sixth season of his chat show Koffee with Karan and he shot the very first episode with father-daughter duo Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan. Karan Johar shared a photo from the set with the two guests and the caption read, “Today was day 1 for the shoot of #koffeewithkaran ! Shot with the extremely hilarious and supremely bright and sensitive father daughter duo! #saifalikhan and @saraalikhan95”

Sara Ali Khan, who will be making her film debut later this year with Simmba, also posted the photo on Instagram. Her caption read, “Thank you for my first cup of koffeeee @karanjohar ☕️🤩 #fatherdaughter #koffeewithkaran #suchfun #seeyousoon 👀”

Sara Ali Khan, daughter of Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan, is making her first film appearance under Dharma Productions. Directed by Rohit Shetty, she will be starring alongside Ranveer Singh in Simmba. This will be Sara’s first appearance on the show. Saif, however, will be appearing for the fifth time on the show. He has earlier been on the show with Preity Zinta, Soha Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut.

Karan Johar had already announced that the first episode of the show, that starts airing on October 21, will feature Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone as the guests. In the past, Koffee with Karan has been known for stirring up controversies. The show first started in 2004 and has been running successfully since then.

