Malaika Arora likes Arjun Kapoor ‘this way or that way’

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are yet to confirm or deny their relationship. But until that happens, here is a titbit all set to be revealed in the next episode of Koffee with Karan.

The last episode of the season will feature Kirron Kher, Malaika Arora, Vir Das and Mallika Dua and this will be the episode where they give out Koffee awards. In the short promo released online, we see them debating who should win in which category.

While the guests are discussing ‘Best performance – Male’, we hear a nearly unanimous vote for Arjun Kapoor to which Malaika says, “I like Arjun, this way or that way.”

Kirron Kher and Malaika Arora have previously featured with Karan in India’s Got Talent. Malaika has been a guest on the KWK finale previously as well. Vir Das and Mallika Dua are possibly here to add to the humour quotient of the episode.

Indianexpress.com earlier informed you that the best answer of the season award will be won by Ajay Devgn. The prize for the same is an Audi car.

Watch the final episode of Koffee with Karan this Sunday on Star World.