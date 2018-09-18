Koffee with Karan 6 teaser: Karan Johar is all set to ‘ask the wrong questions’

Koffee with Karan returns on October 21. Koffee with Karan returns on October 21.

The trailer of the sixth season of talk show Koffee with Karan is here and we are told by host Karan Johar, “I’ll admit to asking all the wrong questions if you admit to loving the answers.”

In the trailer, we see different stages of Karan’s life played by actors, right from his childhood to teenage years, where he is seen asking all the wrong questions at the wrong time. We all know that Karan’s show has generated controversies in its past seasons and it won’t be a wrong to except more this season as well.

Watch the trailer of Koffee with Karan here:

Last year, Kangana Ranaut’s remark calling Karan Johar the ‘flag bearer of nepotism’ set off the nepotism debate in Bollywood. The show has evolved quite a lot since it first started in 2004. Many celebrities have often candidly expressed their likes and dislikes towards their peers. The Koffee Quiz and the Rapid Fire segments of the show have gained much popularity and with Karan Johar’s sassy personality leading the show, it is certainly the most loved talk show among Bollywood fans.

The makers have not announced who will grace the first episode of the season and the confirmed guest list for the season is also awaited.

Koffee with Karan starts on October 21.

