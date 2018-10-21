Koffee with Karan returns on October 21.

Koffee with Karan started in 2004 and 14 years later, the show is all set to come back with its sixth season. The Karan Johar hosted chat show has aired over 100 episodes but there are a few celebrities who make their presence felt quite frequently. Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor and a few other celebrities have been regulars on this show but then there are a few who make an impression in their debut appearance like Twinkle Khanna and Emraan Hashmi.

Here are some of the best episodes of Koffee with Karan so far:

1. Kangana Ranaut & Saif Ali Khan

This is easily the most popular episode of Koffee with Karan and if one follows Bollywood, they don’t need to know why. Kangana was her fierce self on the show and she did not hold back on her opinions. Saif Ali Khan, on the other hand, stayed tight-lipped for the most part of the show but honestly, he did not have much to say either.

2. Sonam Kapoor & Deepika Padukone

Sonam and Deepika had lots to talk about when they joined Karan Johar on the show. This is one of the rare interviews of Deepika Padukone where she was candid. She implied that Ranbir Kapoor had repeatedly cheated on her while they were dating. Sonam Kapoor also chimed in about her opinion on Deepika’s relationships.

3. Akshay Kumar & Twinkle Khanna

This was Twinkle Khanna’s first appearance on Koffee With Karan and she completely stole the show. Twinkle was at her wittiest best and left Karan Johar speechless with her quick remarks.

4. Rani Mukerji & Kareena Kapoor

This was one of the first episodes of Koffee with Karan that generated controversy. It all started when they started talking about their differences with Bipasha Basu and they did not hold back. Celebrities were a lot more candid during Koffee with Karan’s early days.

5. Emraan Hashmi & Mahesh Bhatt

Emraan Hashmi was his honest self on the show and was far from diplomacy when he brutally played the Rapid Fire round. Even for a chat show, it was a refreshing episode where the celebrity guests weren’t bogged down by the feeling that they had to put up a face for the world.

6. Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar’s first appearance on the show was quite something. As soon as he arrived, he told Karan that his show was quite controversial and he doesn’t like to land in any trouble. Akshay was quite amazed as Karan told him that shooting at 9 am for the episode was early for him and Karan felt like Akshay was there just to fire him.

7. Saif Ali Khan & Kareena Kapoor

Kareena has always been quite sassy on Koffee with Karan and she maintained her streak here as well. This was way before Priyanka Chopra had gone to Hollywood but Kareena had started questioning her accent already.

Koffee with Karan Season 6 premieres today at 9 pm on Star World.

