Monday, August 22, 2022

Koffee With Karan 7: Shahid Kapoor hints about Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra wedding, Karan Johar says ‘bacche kamaal ke honge’

Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor are the next guests on Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan. As Karan asked Kiara about her relationship with Sidharth Malhotra, Shahid said that 'expect a big news by the end of this year'.

Actors Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor are the next guests on Karan Johar’s popular and controversial chat show, Koffee With Karan. We already got a glimpse of Kiara in the previous episode, which featured Sidharth Malhotra, and where she was badgered into revealing the status of their relationship.

In the new promo for the show, Shahid gave a saucy answer when asked about his ‘sexiest feature’, while Kiara was asked to reveal the first word that comes to mind when she hears the name Shahid Kapoor. She imitated his character Kabir Singh’s echo of ‘Preeti’– their blockbuster film together. When asked about Sidharth Malhotra, Shahid returned the favour by imitating her name in the same way. Asked what he misses about being single, Shahid answered, “Apart from the women?”

When Kiara was asked to reveal her ‘closest friend’, she chose Shahid. He responded, “Am I again your safe answer?” “You’re on the couch,” she answered.” In the next part of the clip, KJo prodded her about Sidharth Malhotra, and she said that she wasn’t denying or accepting the relationship. She finally grudgingly agreed, “We are more than close friends,” using air quotes. Shahid praised the couple and said, “Such a good looking couple, they look beautiful together.” The clip ended with Shahid saying, “Please wait for a big announcement at the end of year and it’s not a movie!” KJo also added, “Bacche kamaal ke honge.”

In the previous episode of KWK, Sidharth, who was determined to remain tight-lipped about his relationship with Kiara was shown a few clips of Kiara talking about him.  On seeing the video, Sidharth told Karan that he troubled Kiara a lot. He then said, “Everyone wants to work and have a good future. But good to know we have your blessing.”

Considering that Koffee With Karan has proved lucky for many couples, Sid-Kiara fans are expecting an announcement anytime soon.

First published on: 22-08-2022 at 11:37:12 am
