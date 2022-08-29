scorecardresearch
Monday, Aug 29, 2022

Koffee With Karan 7 promo: Kriti Sanon explains why she would never date Tiger Shroff, he says he envies Ranveer Singh for his wife

Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff are on the couch with Karan Johar on Koffee With Karan 7 this time. Tiger accepts he has a crush on Deepika Padukone as Kriti reveals she was rejected for SOTY.

Tiger ShroffTiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon in Koffee With Karan (Photo: Disney Plus Hotstar)

Actors Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon are the next guests to feature on Karan Johar’s controversial and popular chat show, Koffee With Karan season 7. In the new promo, as Tiger and Kriti take the couch with Karan, there are several revelations, including the fact that Kriti Sanon had auditioned for Student Of The Year. This led to KJo nervously saying ‘oops’. The film starred Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Siddharth Malhotra.

Also Read |Koffee With Karan 7: Kareena Kapoor dodges question about 'quality sex', Aamir Khan says 'Kaise sawal puch raha hai?' Watch promo

In the new promo, KJo asked Kriti if she had been rejected from many auditions and she answers, “You know my first audition was for SOTY 1.” In the next segment, Tiger revealed he has ‘zero game’, and that he envies Ranveer Singh because he of his wife, actor Deepika Padukone. As a surprised Karan looks on, Tiger says that’s because of her talent, and later sheepishly accepts that ‘she’s very pretty’.
Kriti also revealed why she wouldn’t date Tiger, “I wouldn’t date him, he flips too much”. At this, Tiger says he never hit on Kriti because she was already taken. He also accepts that he goes commando in public and has ‘zero game’.

Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon starred in the successful film 2014, and the two stars have gone on to carve a niche for themselves in Bollywood. Heropanti 2 was released this year, however, it was panned by critics. The two will be seen together in Ganpath.

Earlier, talking about reuniting with Tiger, Kriti had said, “We have taken very long to reunite. Next time we should do it sooner. It was a lot of fun also because I feel like we both have a soft corner for each other because we started our journey together literally. We were like babies and we both have grown as people and also as actors, professionally, personally everything. So, it’s nice to be back on set with him and see him like a much more evolved person. I think we have great chemistry, we always have had.”

Koffee With Karan which began in the early 2000s and is well into its seventh season and has seen several prominent stars, including Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar-Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Sidharth Malhotra-Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani-Shahid Kapoor, and Sonam Kapoor-Arjun Kapoor.

First published on: 29-08-2022 at 11:50:50 am
