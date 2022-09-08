scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022

Katrina Kaif reveals Vicky Kaushal danced to all her songs for 45 minutes on her birthday: ‘He could sense…’

Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi featured on the latest episode of Koffee with Karan Season 7.

katrina kaif vicky kaushalKatrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot in December 2021. (Photo: Instagram/Katrina Kaif)

Actors Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter are the latest celebrity guests to feature on Karan Johar’s popular and controversial chat show, Koffee with Karan. During the course of the show, the trio, who will be seen in the film Phone Bhoot, addressed questions on their love lives and careers.

Katrina opened up about her relationship with Vicky in great detail and revealed during the Rapid Fire round the sweetest gesture that he has done for her so far. She said, “On my birthday, I was just recovering from being very unwell. I had a very tough time with Covid. He could sense that I was not having a good time and somehow, he just turned the switch. He did a 45-minute concert of every single song of mine and danced entire songs. And everyone sat down, and stopped dancing. Everyone was like, ‘How does he know every step?’ The steps weren’t perfect but he just got the vibe, and danced it through. But the reason behind it was to make me laugh.” The actor also said the most desirable thing about Vicky was how self-assured he is.

As Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal come from different cultural backgrounds, Karan Johar prodded her about this and she answered, “The most important thing is how Vicky is with his parents—it’s so incredible, at some point, even if he was a bit restrictive at the beginning of the relationship, this is the kind of respect and loyalty he gives to his family. This is what he’ll do after marriage. His principles and values are so strong, that was overwhelming.”

Also Read |Koffee With Karan 7: Katrina Kaif suggests having ‘suhaagdin’ as Alia Bhatt called suhaagraat a myth

Karan’s Koffee couch has been called the ‘couch of manifestation’ as many stars have expressed their affections or desires and their wishes have come true, including Vicky’s. Speaking about their love story, Katrina said, “I did not even know much about him. He was just a name I had heard but had never associated with. But then, when I met him, I was won over.” Vicky and Katrina married in December last year, after keeping their fans guessing for several months about the status of their relationship.

Calling her relationship ‘unexpected and out of the blue’, the star further shared, “It was my destiny and it was really meant to be. There were so many coincidences that at one point all of it just felt so unreal.” Vicky, who had appeared on the Koffee couch a few episodes ago, had opened up on how Katrina kept him ‘grounded’.

Koffee with Karan Season 7 has seen several celebrity guests, including Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt, Akshay Kumar-Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Sidharth Malhotra-Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani and Sonam Kapoor-Arjun Kapoor.

First published on: 08-09-2022 at 01:24:48 am
