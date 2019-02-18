Koffee With Karan 6 finale | Kareena Kapoor to Priyanka Chopra: Don’t forget your roots

Koffee With Karan season 6 will end on a high note with Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor Khan gracing Karan Johar’s chat show.

Advertising

Star World India’s Twitter handle posted a video giving a sneak peek into the episode.

The video starts with Karan Johar asking Kareena Kapoor if she remembers where Saif Ali Khan proposed to her. Kareena answers, “Well yeah, it was in Greece”, and even before she could complete her sentence, Priyanka Chopra interrupts, saying, “Mine too.”

The next thing that surprised Karan and Kareena was the fact that Priyanka didn’t know Jonas Brothers’ first album. During the game round, Karan asks Priyanka to name the first album by Jonas Brothers. When the actor says she doesn’t know the answer, Kareena remarks, “How can you not know this?”. Priyanka quickly retorts, “I didn’t google him before I married him.”

During the show, we will also see Priyanka tagging Kareena as the “karta dharta of gap (gossip)”

By the end, we see Kareena pulling Priyanka’s leg when the Isn’t It Romantic actor claims she does not know who Varun Dhawan is dating. As soon as Karan puts across the question, Kareena asks Priyanka, “What do you mean you don’t know who Varun Dhawan is dating?”. Priyanka replies, “I don’t.”

Advertising

Kareena quickly quips, “Now, you know only Hollywood actors, no?”. Kareena goes on to add, “Don’t forget your roots,” which leaves Karan and Priyanka in splits.