Koffee With Karan 6: Katrina Kaif makes Vicky Kaushal faint

Dashing actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal are all set to grace the Koffee With Karan 6 couch next Sunday.

The newly-released promo of the Star World talk show’s next episode shows Ayushmann and Vicky having a fun time with host Karan Johar.

While Vicky Donor actor Ayushmann revealed that he had donated his sperms for real, Vicky fainted after Karan shared that Katrina Kaif once said that she and Vicky will look great together.

Another promo was shared by Star World’s official Twitter handle and the caption along read, “There’s a bromance brewing next week on #KoffeeWithKaran with @ayushmannk and @vickykaushal09. #KoffeeWithVicky #KoffeeWithAyushmann.”

See the new promos of Koffee With Karan Season 6:

The promos have a lot of fun moments and looks like an awesome episode of Koffee With Karan Season 6 is coming our way.

The last episode of Koffee With Karan 6 saw singing sensations Diljit Dosanjh and Badshah gracing Karan Johar’s couch.