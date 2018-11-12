Koffee With Karan 6: Varun Dhawan says he will tie the knot with Natasha Dalal

The fourth episode of Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan Season 6 featured Varun Dhawan and Katrina Kaif. Unlike the last few episodes of the show, this one definitely was a roller coaster ride from the word go. From talking about relationships, past experiences and Salman Khan, Varun and Katrina had a no-holds-barred conversation with K Jo.

I hate Katrina Kaif club

Starting with the story behind ‘I hate Katrina Kaif’ club formed by Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor, Varun left Katrina disappointed as she until now thought the club was formed because she never gave attention to the two actors who had a crush on her. The actual reason, as Varun revealed, was Salman’s attention. In real, Varun and Arjun were eyeing Salman’s attention but it was Katrina who got it all.

Varun Dhawan is dating Natasha Dalal

Moving ahead, Varun accepted his relationship with girlfriend Natasha Dalal which was until now kept under wraps. As Karan hesitated to mention Natasha’s name, Varun was all cool about revealing his relationship on national television. He also said that he will be tying the knot with Natasha soon.

Katrina Kaif’s equation with Alia Bhatt

As the filmmaker asked Katrina about her relationship with Alia Bhatt who is currently dating her former boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, the Zero actor replied, “My equation with Alia is independent, my equation with Ranbir is independent, I have an independent equation with Deepika. These are all individual equations I have. We are not everyday phone conversations buddy but I like who she (Alia) is. I think there is this enjoyment in each other’s company and a sense of comfort and fun element we have when we’re together. I respect and value that relationship.”

Salman Khan’s tips to Varun Dhawan on working with Katrina Kaif

Varun and Katrina will share screen space for the first time in Remo D’Souza’s next untitled dance film. So, Varun asked Dabangg Khan for some tips on working with Katrina. In a video clip, Salman suggested that one should never indulge Katrina in a conversation about filmmaking. He said, “Katrina has so much experience in terms of script, direction, performance, editing, filmmaking and everything that is required to make a film, that you do not get into a conversation with her on these things. And, let her talk. Do not interrupt her in the middle of the conversation because then it will go on for the next 15-20 minutes.”

Continuing, Salman added, “Never talk about the supplements or protein you are taking because she is a doctor and you will not be able to compete with that.” The actor also warned Varun to be well rehearsed if he has to do a dance performance with Katrina because she being a perfectionist will never be satisfied with one take. Salman’s dos and don’ts of working with Katrina left her, Varun and KJo in splits.

Varun Dhawan’s parents leave him emotional with their special message

Varun’s mother revealed that during his school days, Varun was a naughty child and he used to get his homework done by his friends. Varun’s father David Dhawan sounded proud of his son and requested him to be the way he is always. After watching the video message, Varun got emotional and said he gets emotional whenever his parents are proud of him and when he sees his brother Rohit Dhawan playing with his daughter.

Katrina Kaif’s friends’ revelations about her

In a video clip, Katrina’s friends Mini Mathur, Yasmin Karachiwala and Karishma Kohli revealed some fun facts about the Bharat actor. Mini Mathur enacted Katrina’s reactions in different situations which are all same – a straight face. Also, Yasmin said Katrina is a kleptomaniac who just takes things from her wardrobe. Mini Mathur in another revelation said Katrina invited six guests to her house for dinner as she only had six plates.

If Varun Dhawan was paparazzi

Taking the episode to another level with his witty answers, Varun Dhawan won the rapid fire round. On being asked what will he ask Alia, Ranveer and Salman if he was part of the paparazzi, Varun replied, “When are you getting married?” His reply left Katrina and Karan rolling on the floor.

What Katrina Kaif ‘loves, hates and tolerates’ about Salman Khan

Katrina Kaif replied, “Love his loyalty, hate some of his opinions and tolerate his tardiness.”