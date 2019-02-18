Koffee with Karan season 6: When Ananya Pandey proposed to Tara Sutaria

Koffee with Karan season 6’s latest episode, featuring Student of The Year 2 actors Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and Ananya Pandey, started off with Ananya wondering why she is on the show when she has done nothing to be on it. Tiger, on the other hand, was honoured to have been accepted by the masses. Lastly, Tara was the more poised person on the couch. Here are highlights of the show.

Hrithik’s tip to Tiger

Advertising

Karan Johar asked Tiger Shroff if after the box office success of Baaghi 2, he misses the tag of being called an actor rather than a star. Recalling a conversation with Hrithik Roshan, Tiger said, “I have had the privilege of working with Hrithik Roshan and he told me something very interesting. He said ‘Tiger, a star has to work twice as hard as an actor because it is not just here (showing his face), it’s here (showing his entire body.)’ So that awareness and work that you have to put in is from the time you wake up to the time you sleep. It is continuous. It takes a lot to be a star and to be accepted by the masses that is a huge privilege.”

Is Tiger dating Disha?

Tiger Shroff continued to deny his relationship with Disha Patani and stuck to the “we are just best friends” stance.

A different Tiger

The industry knows Tiger Shroff to be the most well-behaved person. His Student of The Year 2 co-stars agree too. However, there is a side to him that none of us are aware of. He is not the same good boy with his boy gang. He revealed on the show, “I am my father’s son when I am with the boys and my mother’s son when I am out in public. I flip between these two characters of mine.”

Tiger can’t sleep in big rooms!

Tiger Shroff cannot sleep alone in huge rooms. During a game on the show, the actor revealed ever since he watched a horror film, he hasn’t been able to sleep alone. So, if he is home, he sleeps with his mother. And if he is on a shoot, one of his team members sleeps with him.

Ananya proposed to Tara and she said yes!

In a special video shot for the episode, Student of The Year 2 director Punit Malhotra revealed how well Tara Sutaria and Ananya Pandey gelled with each other. Punit said he would find the two spending a lot of time together. In fact, once he saw Ananya and Tara under one blanket. He went on to reveal that Ananya proposed to Tara and the latter also accepted the proposal.

A sweet video message from ex-Student of The Year cast

Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra sent their best wishes to debutants Tara Sutaria and Ananya Pandey. Alia warned the two to skip any general knowledge questions they do not have an answer for. For those who are unaware, Alia was trolled when she said Prithviraj Chavan was the President of India during her debut appearance on Karan Johar’s chat show.

The ex-Student of The Year actors also heaped praise on Tiger Shroff. They said he is rocking, amazing and a superstar. A humble Tiger remarked, “They are giving me a lot more credit than I deserve. I mean, especially coming from three of those megastars makes me feels like a little more important.”

Tara has a crush on ex-student

Tara Sutaria is Sidharth Malhotra’s neighbour. The star kid is also doing a film with Sidharth. She even called him during the ‘Hey Karan, It’s me’ segment of the episode. But Tara denied being in a relationship with Sidharth even though she admitted to having a crush on an ex-Student of The Year actor. Not just Ananya Pandey and Karan Johar, even the viewers felt something was amiss.

Tiger is not a born dancer!

Advertising

During the show, Tiger Shroff said, “I started dancing for my first film, which was about five years ago. People don’t believe that. I am not a good dancer. I just work very hard. If you ask me to dance on spot, I probably cannot.” The actor went on to reveal he does not follow instructions (when it comes dance) to the dot and admitted that he knows better.