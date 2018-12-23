Koffee With Karan 6: SS Rajmouli, Prabhas and Rana Daggubati to recreate Baahubali magic

In today’s episode of Koffee with Karan Season 6, Karan Johar will host the star trinity of Baahubali. The show is in its season 6 and has featured distinctive pairs of celebs till now. The last week’s episode, for instance, had Vicky Kaushal and Ayushmann Khurrana as guests.

This time, it is the winning trio of director SS Rajamouli and actors Prabhas and Rana Daggubati, who will grace the Koffee couch and engage in conversation with Karan Johar. Karan has collaborated with them before with the Baahubali franchise itself, whose Hindi dubbed version he distributed via his Dharma Productions.

Since Baahubali duology (Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali: The Conclusion) is the biggest movie franchise ever made in India, the episode surely promises to be interesting and we might get to witness tidbits and revelations about the movies and their stars.

The first movie in the Baahubali duology, The Beginning, ended on a cliffhanger that became a hot topic of discussion in the two-year gap between the two movies. It was the question as to why Katappa killed Baahubali, the primary protagonist.

Karan, who was undoubtedly involved in the production of the movies to some extent, will reveal that he also did not know the reason just like millions of Indians. He says, “I would have people come up to me and say you know, you know, and I had to pretend like… yeah, yeah. But I knew nothing, I was like what do I say I don’t know anything.”

Baahubali actor Prabhas is known as a shy and introverted person, but this episode of Koffee With Karan will give a sneak peek into his life. Turns out, he is too lazy to get married. He finds it difficult to actually find a girl and meet her parents. The actor also says he would rather focus on the movies and build his career as he believes he is at his peak.

Rana, on the other hand, is much more decisive. “Marriage is an aspect that is a box to be ticked. That will get ticked,” Rajamouli says about him. He then lightly adds, “I don’t know whether that marriage will last or not, but it will get ticked.”

Rajmouli, Rana and Prabhas were together in Delhi the morning after the first film’s release. They all had worked hard on the project and wanted to be together no matter how things turned out. Initially, things did not turn out well. The film was received well by north Indians and Tamil audiences, but surprisingly Telugu audiences’ response was cold — at first. But by Saturday night, it had caught on.

