Koffee with Karan 6: Rhea Kapoor’s imitation of Kareena Kapoor will leave you in splits

Get ready for yet another exciting episode of Karan Johar’s immensely popular talk show Koffee with Karan Season 6. In the upcoming episode of the chat show, the Koffee couch will be graced by the Kapoor siblings.

Advertising

Yes, we are talking about Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor. This is the first time the popular siblings and children of Bollywood star Anil Kapoor will be gracing a television show together.

In a promo shared by the Twitter handle of Star World, the trio can be seen having a blast together with Karan as they attempt to uncover the dynamic personality of ageless Anil Kapoor.

When asked what does their father do when he is all by himself in front of a mirror, the siblings answered almost in unison that he repeatedly says, “You’re killing it!”

Advertising

In the clip, we also see Anil Kapoor himself making an appearance on the show via a video. Anil will request the talk show host to ask Rhea to mimic Kareena Kapoor Khan. And Rhea will oblige, imitating the star in a hilarious fashion.

Well, looks like the episode promises a fun ride. Koffee with Karan Season 6 airs every Sunday at 9 pm on Star World.