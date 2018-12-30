Koffee With Karan 6: Sonam Kapoor reveals she stalks Sonakshi Sinha on Instagram

The Karan Johar hosted celebrity talk show, Koffee With Karan, will see the sibling trio of Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Rhea Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor in the upcoming episode of the show. Rhea and Harshvardhan are debuting on the show, while Sonam has been on the Koffee couch multiple times.

Advertising

The last couple of years saw many prominent celebs tying the knot. Just this year, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone and Sonam herself began their married lives. Sonam Kapoor will kick off the episode by revealing that out of all the celebrity weddings in recent times, it was Anushka Sharma’s wedding with Virat Kohli that made her the most emotional. She even cried when she saw the photos.

She will also reveal that when she and her husband Anand Ahuja were dating, they used to listen to the track “Ye Raat Aur Ye Doori” song from Andaz Apna Apna, which is Anand’s favourite movie.

Karan will praise Sonam’s fashion sense and will remark on how she is always looked up to as a style icon. On being asked with which actor she looked the best in the rapid fire round, Sonam will take the name of Salman Khan, and will say that she looked good with the actor in Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. She will also reveal that Sanjay Leela Bhansali told her she does not have a bad angle.

Advertising

Sonam will also divulge that she stalks Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha on social media. The actor will also say that Sonakshi is a cool person and she just loves to stalk her on Instagram and wants to be updated about what’s happening in her life.

The show will also reveal interesting trivia about Bollywood’s newbie Harshvardhan Kapoor. Apparently, Harshvardhan does not celebrate his birthdays. Anil Kapoor himself will be seen saying on the show, “He never used to celebrate his birthday even when he was a kid. Harsh explains that a birthday is like any other day.”

Basically, get ready for another exciting and action-packed episode of Koffee With Karan Season 6.

Koffee With Karan 6 airs on Star World every Sunday at 9 pm.