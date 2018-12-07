Koffee with Karan Season 6: Sonam, Rhea and Harshvardhan Kapoor to take centre stage

After a slew of entertaining episodes, Karan Johar’s Koffee with Karan Season 6 is all set to host the siblings Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor. Harshvardhan recently took to Instagram to share a photo from the sets of the popular talk show.

Harsh captioned the photo as “Get excited @sonamkapoor @rheakapoor @karanjohar #koffeewithkaran coming soon.” This is the first time the trio will be seen together on a show.

While Sonam Kapoor has previously graced the Koffee couch on multiple occasions, both Rhea and Harshvardhan will be seen for the first time on the controversial chat show.

The show’s last episode saw the power couple of Bollywood, Kajol and Ajay Devgn take centre stage. The duo spilled the beans on what makes their marriage tick. They also fielded questions about their children and upcoming projects.

In the upcoming episode of Koffee with Karan, Punjabi singers Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh will face the dreaded rapid-fire round. In a promo of the episode, the usually quiet Diljit is seen opening up about his personal life and career choices.

Karan Johar-hosted Koffee with Karan first aired in 2004, and since then, has had a successful stint on the small screen.