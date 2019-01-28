Koffee With Karan 6: Sidharth Malhotra is up to no good

In the upcoming episode of Karan Johar’s hit celebrity chat show Koffee With Karan Season 6, young and talented actors Sidharth Malhotra and Aditya Roy Kapur will be seen gracing the Koffee couch.

Star World on Sunday shared a glimpse of the forthcoming episode, where partners-in-crime Sidharth and Aditya can be seen indulging in fun and mischief. In the teaser, Karan asks Sidharth, ‘Which actress would you like to have as your wife?’, and the actor promptly replies, ‘Kareena Kapoor,’ leaving the host completely baffled.

Watch the video here:

Karan Johar earlier shared an Instagram photo of himself with the talented duo and captioned it, “A HANDSOME cup of Koffee never hurt anyone! The boys had a blast! #koffeewithkaran @s1dofficial #adityaroykapoor @starworldindia @hotstar #comingsoon”

The sixth season of Koffee With Karan has so far hosted celebrities like Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal and Ayusmann Khurrana among others.

Koffee With Karan airs on Star World every Sunday at 9 pm.