Koffee With Karan 6: Shahid Kapoor offers advice to Priyanka Chopra’s husband Nick Jonas

After hosting two cricketers Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul in the last episode, Karan Johar is back to hosting Bollywood celebrities on Koffee With Karan Season 6. Earlier, siblings Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor made their first television appearance together on the show. Following their footsteps, Ishaan Khatter and Shahid Kapoor will soon grace the chat show.

Advertising

The makers have shared a sneak peek of the episode, which promises to be a fun-filled affair.

In the teaser, we see Karan mentioning Priyanka Chopra, the rumoured ex-girlfriend of Shahid Kapoor. During the rapid-fire round, Karan asked Shahid what advice he would give to Nick Jonas (Priyanka’s husband), to which the actor replied, “Never back down buddy, you are with the original desi girl.”

But the bigger revelation came from Ishaan. The Bollywood’s chocolate boy admitted to dating an older woman. During a game session, Ishaan and Shahid both were asked if they have dated an older woman. While Shahid did not take the coffee shot, Ishaan gulped one revealing he has dated a 45-year-old woman. Karan was shocked to know this secret of Ishaan.

At present, the actor is said to be dating his Dhadak co-star Janhvi Kapoor. During an earlier episode of Koffee With Karan 6, Janhvi had remarked that there is nothing beyond friendship between the two but Ishaan’s expression on the same question said something else.

Karan asked Ishaan why he keeps buzzing around Janhvi, to which Shahid replies he does that to almost everyone in his life.

Advertising

“Janhvi is not special like that. He buzzes a lot around a lot of people. It started many years ago, with his mother and then me. Now you are one of the people he buzzes around,” Shahid said.

Koffee With Karan Season 6 airs every Sunday at 9 pm on Star World.