Koffee With Karan 6: When Bhumi Pednekar auditioned Rajkummar Rao

In today’s episode of Karan Johar’s popular celebrity chat show, Koffee With Karan season 6, talented actors Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar will be seen gracing the couch.

Advertising

The talented duo will spill all the beans about their personal lives and open up about their cinematic journey and so much more.

Earlier, Rajkummar Rao took to Twitter to express his thoughts on shooting for the Koffee With Karan episode. He tweeted, “I love coffee but this Koffee was special. Had a great time with the most wonderful Karan Johar and the brilliant Bhumi Pednekar on Koffee With Karan today.”

Bhumi Pednekar too was excited about the show. She wrote on Twitter, “Had a great cup of coffee today with my favourite Karan Johar and the brilliant Rajkummar Rao. Fun fun fun.”

The stars will share some interesting anecdotes from their professional lives. Pednekar will reveal the names of the actors who she has auditioned during her stint as an assistant director.

Karan Johar would ask the actor, “Have you auditioned any people who are actors today?”, to which she would promptly reply that she has. Amongst many names, she would mention Rajkummar Rao, Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, Kriti Sanon, Pareeniti Chopra and Ranveer Singh.

Bhumi Pednekar would reveal that she even applauded Parineeti Chopra when she was auditioning for Ladies vs Ricky Bahl.

Speaking about his experience in the industry, Rajkummar Rao will state that he has never done a film for money and he wouldn’t either in the future. The actor would mention that money has never been his priority; it’s the craft that drives him.

Advertising

Koffee With Karan airs every Sunday on Star World at 9 pm.