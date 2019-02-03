Koffee With Karan 6 preview: Gym buddies Sidharth Malhotra and Aditya Roy Kapur share childhood stories

The latest episode of Koffee With Karan season 6 will see fast friends Sidharth Malhotra and Aditya Roy Kapur gracing the Koffee couch. This season has seen unusual celebrity pairings and has also featured siblings in many episodes.

The pairing between Sidharth and Aditya might also seem odd, but it isn’t. The two actors share a great rapport and have known each other since their school days as they were classmates. We, for one, cannot wait to see the childhood stories and bromance between the two actors.

Here is a tidbit from Aditya Roy Kapur’s childhood. Aditya’s elder brother Kunal Roy Kapoor would go out with his friends in the evening. Naturally, the annoying younger sibling would ask to accompany them. To scare Aditya away, Kunal would say they were going to fight chicken pox and if he will go with them, the chicken pox might attack him.

From childhood tidbits, the conversation would move on to fan culture. Sidharth Malhotra will talk about a time when he went out of his way to meet one of his biggest fans. The fan was unwell and reached out to him through social media, saying, “I want to meet you because I am really unwell and I don’t know how short-lived my life is.”

Sidharth and Aditya are also gym buddies. Sidharth will reveal that Aditya is the first to reach the gym and is quite a social bee. He is familiar with everybody and keeps every other gym goer entertained.

And then the topic of dealing with failures will arise. Karan will ask Sidharth how he deals with projects that do not succeed. He will reply that he acts like a spoilt child, but says his aggression is due to his drive and passion. He will say, “I just become quiet and aggressive. For me, I have come pretty far from where I grew up. So if I didn’t have the drive and the aggression, I wouldn’t have made it because there are millions of kids just like us who want to become leading actors. So my first reaction to something that I can’t get is aggression. Like Kyun nahi?”

Koffee With Karan airs every Sunday at 9 pm on Star World.