Koffee With Karan 6: Prabhas is the ‘bad boy’, reveals SS Rajamouli on Karan Johar’s chat show

The nation’s heartthrob Prabhas is all set to grace Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan 6. The Amarendra Bahubali of the Baahubali saga will be accompanied by his nemesis Bhallaldev aka Rana Daggubati and SS Rajamouli, the man who created the world of Baahubali. Promos of the episode have been dropped by the channel and looking at them, the wait for the episode, which will go on air this Sunday, has got even more difficult.

The first promo has filmmaker SS Rajamouli revealing who between Prabhas and Daggubati is the “bad boy”. He says, “It is Prabhas but you will never find it out.” Interrupting, Daggubati, who played the ‘bad boy’ on screen adds, “I just get caught, he (Prabhas) doesn’t.”

During the episode, Rajamouli also reveals that he has once been mistaken to be Katappa from Baahubali which was played by actor Sathyaraj. Originally, the director appeared in one of the songs of the epic saga.

Leave it to @karanjohar to ask these perfect gentlemen, the perfectly wrong questions on #KoffeeWithKaran. #KoffeeWithTeamBaahubali pic.twitter.com/EKl7cgkemD — Star World (@StarWorldIndia) December 16, 2018

Further, Karan asks what everyone wants to know, “You are not dating anyone Prabhas?”. The shy and reserved actor says, “No.” Prodding him, KJo continues, “All those rumours about you dating Anushka Shetty were true or not?” Denying them entirely, Prabhas takes a dig at Karan as he says, “You started it.” His reply leaves all of them rolling with laughter.

Well, it was not easy for Karan to bring together the team of India’s biggest film. He, in another promo, begins by saying, “How much I have begged and pleaded for all of you to be on the show.” When the Bollywood filmmaker asks Prabhas if it is his first time on Indian television, the South star says, “Better you watch me in the movies.” As Karan plays Koffee shots with Rana and Prabhas, the latter gets a little uncomfortable and also admits to lying on the Koffee couch.

For the first time on television, the superstars from the South grace the Koffee couch! In conversation with @ssrajamouli, @ranadaggubati, and #Prabhas next Sunday on #KoffeeWithKaran. #KoffeeWithTeamBaahubali pic.twitter.com/XR5dSiecr4 — Star World (@StarWorldIndia) December 16, 2018

With such interesting promos, the upcoming episode of Koffee With Karan 6 seems to be a lot of fun and filled with many revelations. Karan had earlier shared a photo with the guests of his show with the caption, “My proudest cup of KOFFEE!!!! With team BAHUBALI!!! #prabas #Rana #rajamoullisir #koffeewithkaran @starworldindia @hotstar.”