Koffee With Karan 6: KJo, Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan bond over a shared childhood

The sixth season of Karan Johar hosted celebrity talk show Koffee With Karan has featured a number of siblings as guests. Siblings, especially star siblings, inevitably have lots of interesting stuff to share and this makes for funny and entertaining episodes.

Advertising

The sixth season of Karan Johar-hosted celebrity talk show Koffee With Karan has featured a number of siblings as guests already. Siblings, especially star siblings, inevitably have lots of interesting stuff to share and this makes for funny and entertaining episodes.

After the duo of Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor, we were treated to tidbits from the lives of Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor earlier in the show. The last episode had Shahid Kapoor and his half-brother Ishaan Khatter. And today’s episode of the show will feature the brother-sister duo of Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda. For the uninitiated, Karan Johar and the Bachchan siblings are very close and have known each other since their childhood.

In the course of the episode, it will be revealed that Abhishek shares a close bond with his mother, Jaya Bachchan. She is apparently like her character in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, someone who waits eagerly for the arrival of her son and even senses him before he has set foot inside the house.

Shweta will recall Jaya saying, “Today he will come home and he is going to be like this, mark my words”, and to the amusement of the host, this actually happened.

Abhishek will chime in to say that while he is close to his mother, Shweta has been the apple of her father’s eyes. For Amitabh Bachchan, Shweta is above everybody, Abhishek will claim. “Even if God also comes down, if Shwet Di is there it’s all over! Nothing else matters to him,” he will say.

Excited by his guests’ revelations, Karan will also divulge some trivia about the trio’s shared childhood. The host will talk about the circle of star kids, including Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan, Aditya Chopra, Uday Chopra, Abhishek Bachchan, Shweta Nanda, Tusshar and Ekta Kapoor.

KJo will reveal that he came from South Mumbai while the rest of them were living close to film city. The host will add that he was having problems adjusting to the suburban lifestyle and two people who helped him were Zoya Akhtar and Shweta Bachchan Nanda.

Later in the show, Shweta will also thank Karan as it was the filmmaker who had suggested her to consider styling as a career option after observing a flair for the thing in her. Shweta will reminisce, “I remember I was at a dinner at your house and you were quite persistent about it and you know it takes time for an idea to get into your head. I don’t think it’s a big deal but if you have the opportunity then make the most of it.”

Advertising

Koffee With Karan airs on Star World every Sunday at 9 PM.