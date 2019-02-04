Koffee With Karan 6: Kartik Aaryan to reveal if he is interested in Sara Ali Khan

Kartik Aaryan is set to reveal whether he is interested in Sara Ali Khan in the next episode of Koffee With Karan. The actor, who will grace the couch of Karan Johar’s celebrity chat show with Kriti Sanon, will also share what it takes to grab his attention.

In the teaser videos that have been released by the show’s makers, we see Karan welcoming the Luka Chuppi stars, both of whom come from an engineering background.

In a recent episode of Koffee With Karan 6, Sara Ali Khan openly accepted her crush on Kartik Aaryan, stating that she would want to date him. When Karan asked Kartik whether he was interested in Sara, Kartik was left blushing. Kriti further added to the fun by asking him if he had sent the Simmba actor his address.

As part of the rapid-fire round, Karan asked Kartik, “A recent film you feel you could have done better in,” and Kartik instantly replied, “Andhadhun.” Further, Karan asked him one lie he could say without batting an eyelid, and pat came Kartik’s reply, “That I could have done a better role in Andhadhun.”

Karan Johar also asked if they have done a film just for money, and Kriti Sanon laughed, saying she hasn’t been offered so much money as yet.

On mentioning that rapper Badshah had called Kartik Aaryan over-rated in the show, the actor was left shocked and speechless.

Watch the upcoming episode of Koffee With Karan 6 on Star World next Sunday at 9 pm.