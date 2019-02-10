Koffee With Karan 6 preview: Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon set to open up on their newfound stardom

Luka Chuppi actors Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon will grace the much-desired Koffee couch in today’s episode of popular celebrity chat show Koffee With Karan season 6.

Hosted by Karan Johar, the latest episode will be full of intriguing discussions, personal and professional revelations and loads of fun.

Kriti Sanon will reflect on her professional journey so far and how Bareilly ki Barfi changed things for her by creating a perspective shift among the audience. “I was so happy when it (Bareilly ki Barfi) did well and it was so strange that after that I only got small-town roles which did feel like an achievement. But I feel, there’s so much more that I want to do,” she says.

Also, turns out she never actually planned to become an actress. On being probed by Karan about the junction in Kriti’s life when she was actually sure about being an actress, she would reply that she never planned it. She says, “My dad was posted in Mumbai suddenly. He was working here so I was visiting him. Randomly then someone suggested that why don’t you do modelling.”

“I think when I started doing TV commercials is when I felt like I could act. I really enjoyed being in front of the camera,” Kriti adds.

As part of the rapid-fire round, Karan Johar asks Kartik Aaryan, “A recent film you feel you could have done better in,” and Kartik instantly replies, “Andhadhun.” Further, Karan asks him one lie he could say without batting an eyelid, and pat comes Kartik’s reply, “That I could have done a better role in Andhadhun.”

Karan Johar also asks if they have done a film just for money, and Kriti Sanon laughs and says she hasn’t been offered so much money as yet.

Also, on mentioning that rapper Badshah had called Kartik Aaryan over-rated in the show, the actor is left shocked and speechless.

Koffee With Karan airs every Sunday on Star World at 9 PM.