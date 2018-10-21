Koffee With Karan 6: What’s new in the Karan Johar show this season?

Koffee With Karan 6 will be telecast on Star World, every Sunday, at 9 pm.

Karan Johar is set to return with the sixth season of his celebrity talk show Koffee With Karan. And like always, the latest one is already boasting of a brand new line-up of guests who have been teamed up in the most unusual way to keep the excitement intact.

Koffee With Karan 6 has a lot of fascinating new stuff in store for its viewers. The sensational chat show premieres on Star World on October 21 at 9 pm. But before its makers set the ball rolling, here are few of the new things to expect from the popular show.

Unusual celebrity pairings

Koffee With Karan 6: Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar will come together on the show. (Photo: Twitter/KaranJoharTeam)

In the first teaser of the show, we saw that Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt will open the season sipping some coffee and getting into a lot of girl banter, which would also include “the elephant in the room” – Ranbir Kapoor! That’s not all. Before we get to see Varun Dhawan-Katrina Kaif and Ranveer Singh-Akshay Kumar in a film together, Karan Johar has managed to bring them on the show. There will be some family time too, with Arjun Kapoor-Janhvi and Saif Ali Khan-Sara coming together. These unlikely celebrity pairings are already making fans curious.

Coffee mug

Koffee With Karan 6: Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt will open the season. (Photo: Twitter/KaranJoharTeam)

Who won’t want to sit on that glittery couch and sip the most delectable and priced coffee on television? While stars have claimed how they wait to be on the show every season to hold that beautiful signature coffee mug in their hands. This year, the fancy mug has been revamped to a dual tone of yellow and black.

New games

Koffee With Karan 6: The set of the latest season is bigger and fancier. (Photo: Twitter/karanjohar)

Koffee With Karan 6 is introducing a thrilling new gaming segment. We saw in the teaser how the makers have kept a large portion of the show’s set clear so that the celebrities can let loose and unveil their fun side. Now, how much whacky entertainment is in store in this particular segment, can only be guessed. Let’s wait and watch!

Debutant guests

Koffee With Karan 6: Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan are set to debut on the show this season. (Photo: Twitter/KaranJoharTeam)

After getting veteran and superstars, KJo will also bring the young brigade on the show. This includes Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan. These Bollywood newbies will show us their side of stardom, bringing some raw and vibrant energy on to the show.

New conversations

Koffee With Karan 6: Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor will get into a lot of sibling talk. (Photo: Instagram/arjunkapoor)

And new guests will also bring with them a lot of unfiltered conversations. Gone are the days when stars tried to calculate their words on chat shows. We know that our current breed of actors believe in no holds barred conversations, and are open about their professional and personal lives too. So how much of the industry secrets will get spilled over on the show? We can’t wait to know more!

Grab the autographed mugs

Koffee With Karan 6: While Aamir Khan will come solo, Varun Dhawan will arrive with Katrina Kaif. (Photo: Instagram/karanjohar)

The latest season will also give a chance to the viewers to participate and bring home the autographed coffee mugs. We see at the end of every episode how the guests sign the fancy mugs and decorate them on the coffee wall. Koffee With Karan 6 will give fans a chance to grab those mugs. This time, the stars will close the episode by asking a question to the audience and the lucky winner will stand an opportunity to bag the personally signed mugs.

