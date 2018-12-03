Koffee With Karan 6: Karan Johar apologises to Kajol

The energetic Kajol and the introvert Ajay Devgn graced the latest episode of Koffee with Karan Season 6. Here are excerpts from the conversation:

Social anxiety

Ajay Devgn is known to be an introvert. On Karan’s show, the director asked Ajay why he is not spotted at events to which the actor said he has social anxiety. While Kajol claimed it is his laziness, Ajay agreed that he has social anxiety and that is why he prefers to send Kajol to such events where he is required to mark his presence.

Karan’s apology

In over three decades of their friendship, for a year or two, Karan Johar and Kajol parted ways. Karan even went on to write in his biography about how the friendship is over and things between the two are never going to be the same. On Koffee with Karan, the director apologized to Kajol and expressed his wish to erase the chapter from his biography.

Kajol, later on the show, said a relationship is a lot of work. She believes Ajay and her are one and both of them constantly keep doing their respective jobs or responsibilities.

Ajay on his relationship

The theory that opposites attract has worked in the favour of Ajay and Kajol. On the show, the actor said, “We know how much she speaks. Imagine me speaking that much. What is going to happen?” When Karan tried to understand if the funda is to listen when she speaks, Ajay corrected him and said, “She speaks and I don’t listen.”

Kajol’s low maintenance

Karan called Kajol a low maintenance wife who hates to spend on herself. While talking on the show, Kajol revealed how she loves online shopping. Ajay added that she gets excited if she finds something cheap. Karan revealed how she never appreciates expensive gifts and rather tells people to not gift her any such things. Explaining herself, Kajol said, “I would rather spend money on FD than spending it on really really expensive things that are going to have no return. I get stressed that I have to keep it safe. I have to cover it. If I am taking it out, I cannot put it on the floor. I cannot throw it on the side.”

Ajay on being relevant

Over decades of his career, Ajay Devgn has stayed relevant in the Hindi film industry. When Karan asked Ajay if there is a strategy, the actor answered, “There might be a strategy but I do not have any. I just like doing what I do. I just honestly do it and enjoy. Why not being part of the game is making me happy is because I can finish my work, come back home and not think about anything. I am not under pressure at all.”

Excessively hysterical parent

Over the years, on multiple occasions, Kajol has often spoken about how Ajay is more of a cop when it comes to parenting. On Karan’s show, Ajay admitted to being an excessively hysterical parent. The actor told Karan that if Nyssa goes out with friends, he would wait at the door until she comes back. In fact, as Nyssa is a teenager now, Kajol reveals how he is waiting to have an important conversation that includes her relationship with boys.