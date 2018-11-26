Koffee With Karan 6: Kajol threatens Ajay Devgn

Bollywood’s power couple Ajay Devgn and Kajol are going to grace Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee With Karan together for the first time and make some fun revelations. The makers released two teasers giving viewers a glimpse into the episode.

In one of the promos, we see Ajay talking about Kajol’s OCD in regards to posting photos on social media. We hear him saying, “Problem is not them clicking the picture, problem is three hours they’re only correcting the picture so that they can post it. She’s never done this in life, Budhaape me aakar… I don’t know…”

To which, Kajol replied, “Tumhara budhapa hoga, Mera toh Nahi hai (You might have grown old, I haven’t)”

Not just once, Ajay took a jibe at Kajol’s age in another segment of the show. When Karan asked who from the present lot of actors would look good opposite Kajol, Ajay asked, “As a son?” To which Kajol said, “Ghar jaana hai…”

When Kajol was asked who has the hottest body in the industry, she promptly said, “All of them are just same. You should rather be asking who their doctor is.”

We also got to witness how Kajol is protective of her friends.

This episode of Koffee with Karan Season 6 will air on December 2 at 9 pm on Star World.