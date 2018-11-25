Koffee With Karan 6: Janhvi and Arjun share stories of sibling rivalry

Today’s episode of Koffee With Karan will have siblings Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor sharing childhood memories, secrets and stories with the host Karan Johar. Janhvi will be making her debut on the show. This will be the sixth episode of the show’s sixth season. Previously, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Aamir Khan and others have appeared on the show.

It will be revealed through the course of the episode that Janhvi is a closet kleptomaniac. Her friend and Rajkumar Santoshi’s daughter Tanisha Santoshi will reveal how she would steal fish when she was younger. Janhvi clarifies that she had a tendency to head to the pond of hotels and steal pebbles and fish from it for her aquarium. Arjun and Karan will not be able to stifle their laughs at these revelations.

Arjun Kapoor will then say he believes Sidharth Malhotra is good-looking and a charmer and can get any girl he wants. Meanwhile, revelations from Janhvi’s clearly interesting childhood will not stop. Apparently, she dressed like a boy once when they had gone for a vacation in Switzerland. She stuffed some pillows to bulk herself up and wore an oversized hoodie and acted like a boy.

Host Karan Johar will also reveal that after hearing about weight-loss success stories in Bollywood, he has also taken the plunge. He is currently undergoing the keto diet, which is the latest fad when it comes to diets.

From Janhvi will come another interesting bit of information. She has been practicing the famous rapid-fire round of Koffee With Karan. She would ask herself questions and give witty responses.

Season 6 of Koffee with Karan airs every Sunday at 9 pm on Star World.