Koffee With Karan 6: Celebrities who will come on the show this season

Karan Johar’s popular chat show Koffee With Karan is returning with its sixth season. It premieres tonight with two leading ladies of Hindi cinema. Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt are the first ones to answer all the ‘wrong questions’ by the ‘unafraid boy’ KJo. The promo of the show showed Karan being an unafraid boy since childhood who unabashedly asks uncomfortable questions. Just like every season, this season too, Bollywood actors are expected to reveal some secrets as they field every question thrown at them by Karan.

After months of speculations around the guest list and rumours about who will accompany whom on the sassy couch, the filmmaker and the host of the show Karan has shared a few glimpses from various episodes of the show. We have compiled a list of all the teasers and the names of the celebrities who will be appearing on Koffee With Karan in its sixth edition.

1. Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt

The first guests Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone strike a pose together on the sets of Koffee With Karan 6.

Beginning the season with girl power, host Karan Johar will be addressing “the elephant in the room” as he mentions to Deepika, “You have been in a relationship with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia is in one.” Last year, Alia opened the fifth season with Shah Rukh Khan and later made an appearance with her Badrinath Ki Dulhania co-actor Varun Dhawan.

2. Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar

Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar will be sharing the couch on Koffee With Karan 6.

Introducing the two livewires of Bollywood, Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar wrote, “The koffee boys in the house!!! Wild whacky and beyond!” The duo will be joined by Hollywood star Will Smith during the episode. Akshay created ripples in the house during the last season as he shared the couch with wife Twinkle Khanna. Ranveer came along with Ranbir Kapoor and was not at all inhibited to talk about his ladylove Deepika Padukone who once dated Ranbir.

Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar on Koffee With Karan season 6.

3. Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan will appear together on Koffee with Karan.

The next in the list is Saif Ali Khan, whose appearance on the show with his Rangoon co-actor Kangana Ranaut became the talking point for days to come and initiated the entire nepotism debate in Bollywood. This year, the Nawaab will have daughter Sara Ali Khan by his side. Sara will be making her Bollywood debut this year with Dharma Productions’ Simmba which also stars Ranveer Singh in the lead.

4. Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor is making her debut on Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan with half sibling Arjun Kapoor.

Known for pulling off the biggest casting coups, Karan Johar has managed to bring together brother-sister duo Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor for the first time ever. While it is Janhvi’s debut appearance on the show, Arjun is believed to be the Koffee King. Last year, the Namaste England actor was on the couch for four episodes. The audience can expect the episode to be “emotional and hysterical.”

Koffee with Karan: Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor come together for Karan Johar show.

5. Aamir Khan

Karan Johar’s Koffee with Karan will air on October 21 on Star World

After being accompanied by his Dangal daughters Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh last season, Aamir will be seen in a solo appearance in season six. Karan shared a photo of the Thugs of Hindostan star as he enjoyed a hot cuppa and wrote, “Karan captioned the image as “@_aamirkhan in the koffee house!!!!! #koffeewithkaran @starworldindia @hotstar !! Some crazy banter and I played the raps fire with him!!! @malaikaarorakhanofficial was the master and the judge of that round!!!”

Malaika Arora with Karan Johar on Koffee With Karan.

6. Varun Dhawan and Katrina Kaif

Varun Dhawan and Katrina Kaif on Koffee with Karan.

You have never seen them together on the silver screen, but Karan Johar has brought together the sizzling duo of Varun Dhawan and Katrina Kaif on the small screen. While Katrina has a history of giving Karan some tough time on his own show, Varun has been all candid and fun during his last appearances. Now, what the two stars have to offer to the television audience together will be known soon.

Koffee with Karan Season 6 premieres today at 9 pm on Star World.

