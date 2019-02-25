Kareena Kapoor Khan on Saif Ali Khan: I am still head over heels in love with him

Koffee With Karan season 6 finale was a sneak peek into Kareena Kapoor Khan and Priyanka Chopra’s married life. While Priyanka spoke about her grand wedding, Kareena revisited Saif Ali Khan’s proposal.

During the chat, Karan Johar asked Kareena if she remembers Saif’s proposal. Bebo recalled it was in Greece while they were shooting for “Chhaliya Chhaliya” song.

Kareena said, “It was in Greece. We were shooting for “Chhaliya Chhaliya”, and he stayed back for the shoot. He just woke up one morning and said, ‘Listen, let’s get married. I wanna marry you and let us go to a church. Let’s just do it right here.’ I was like, ‘are you mad?’ He said, ‘I don’t care. I wanna spend my life with you, and I can’t see it any other way.’ I was like — I think yeah! I just realised — this is it.”

When Karan Johar asked Kareena Kapoor Khan if Saif Ali Khan talked to her about his kids, Kareena said she loved him, and no matter what, she was ready to accept him. She said, “He did speak to me about it, and he did tell me that you know, ‘My two children are my family and they’re gonna be there with me. They are of utmost importance in my life.’ And I was like, ‘You know what? I love you. I wanna embrace everything about you.’ I was madly in love with him.”

She continued to say that she is still in love with him, “I am still head over heels in love with him and I think I always will be all my life cause I think the best decision was to marry him.”

Up next, Karan Johar quizzed Kareena Kapoor about her equation with Saif Ali Khan’s ex-wife Amrita Singh. She said, “I have the utmost respect and regard for her. We have never met. I met Saif many years after he got divorced. So, it was not on anyone’s time. He was clearly single.”