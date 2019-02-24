Koffee with Karan 6 finale: Ajay Devgn takes home the Audi for the ‘answer of the season’

Tonight, Koffee with Karan Season 6 will air its final episode with Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor gracing the Koffee couch. But before you witness the entertaining episode, here’s a spoiler for all viewers of the show. As announced by host Karan Johar in every episode, the ‘answer of the season’ will get an Audi car. And, we have learnt it is Ajay Devgn who has managed to take home the luxury car.

Advertising

Ajay graced the Koffee couch with wife Kajol and stumped Karan in the rapid-fire round. When Karan asked, ‘One superstition that you are guilty of believing’, the Total Dhamaal actor quickly responded, “I had this superstition that all your films with ‘K’ work, till we did Kaal.”

Interestingly, Kajol was really impressed with the answer and had even announced that the Audi was coming home.

Ajay Devgn was handed over the keys of the swanky car earlier this month. While promoting his film Total Dhamaal, Ajay even confirmed the same to indianexpress.com.

Koffee with Karan 6 had an interesting lineup of celebrities this season. Bollywood’s popular siblings ruled the couch hands down. From Arjun-Janhvi Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter to Shweta-Abhishek Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor with siblings Rhea and Harshvardhan, each episode was a fun-filled affair. While Aamir Khan graced the show solo, Malaika Arora Khan made a special entry to play the rapid fire with Karan Johar.

Advertising

Unlike every season, the ‘toned-down’ rapid fire did not create any controversy this time, but KWK found itself in a soup for another reason. For the first time, young cricketers were welcomed on the show. While Indian players Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul enjoyed their time, some of their answers were not taken kindly by the audience. Their sexist and misogynist replies received harsh criticism and even cost them a provisional suspension from the team. While Hotstar pulled down the episode from its website, Karan apologised about the same in an interview to ET Now.