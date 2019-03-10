Koffee With Karan 6: Expect exciting revelations from unseen footage

This evening’s episode of celebrity talk show Koffee With Karan will be particularly exciting for its fans. For the episode will not host any particular guest but will instead air previously unseen footage from the sixth season.

Advertising

Due to time constraints and other reasons, some of the footage was edited out from the episodes. But, as you will discover for yourself, those clips are as entertaining and intriguing as the episodes that went on air.

New tidbits and reveals will also come to light. We list some of them here.

Sara Ali Khan, who made her foray in Bollywood with Kedarnath last year, also made her debut on the Koffee couch with none other than her father Saif Ali Khan. What we did not get to see was the two talking about the last time they hung out with Amrita Singh, Sara’s mother and Saif’s ex-wife. Saif would reveal it was when he and Amrita went to the US to drop Sara to graduation school. He will add, “We had dinner in New York.”

Sara will recall, “They set me up in college together, I remember and it was actually quite a sight because you were seeing Amrita Singh and for those of you who know her, it’s a funny sight! Like making my bed and Saif Ali Khan putting the bulb. And it was really very nice, I really cherish that!”

The next segment will present clips from the episode involving Varun Dhawan and Katrina Kaif. Varun will complain that Katrina has not invited him over for a party ever. While Katrina will deny that, though she will also add that her place is very small right now for a full-fledged party, but she likes it anyway.

After Varun and Katrina, the episode will move on to the episode that hosted Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor. Kareena will recall how she was assailed by naysayers when she had announced her decision to marry Saif. “He has two children! He has, you know, been divorced! Are you sure, you wanna do this? Your career will be over,” the people warned her.

But she was unfazed. She said, “And I was like, you know, is it such a big crime to be in love? To get married? Let’s do it, let’s see what happens but this is what it is!”

Priyanka will be all praise for Kareena. She will say, “Even how she carried herself during her pregnancy was so unheard of. I think of how fabulous she was. I mean, I remember seeing those pictures and I was like, ‘Damn, see now that’s what I am also gonna do!’”

Another segment of the episode will concern itself with Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh. Karan will push Diljit to reveal whether he owns a private jet as has long been rumoured. Dijit will deny, but will also talk about how the tittle-tattle began.

Advertising

He will reveal that he was approached for a Punjabi film, which was pitched when he was in Mumbai for the shoot of another production. Due to this, he had to travel back and forth, as the shooting location was in Rajasthan. The remote location did not have an airport and this raised difficulties.