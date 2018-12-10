Koffee with Karan Season 6: Diljit Dosanjh reveals why he tweets at Kylie Jenner in Punjabi

In Sunday’s episode, Karan Johar’s popular talk show Koffee with Karan Season 6 got a ‘funjabi’ twist thanks to its special guests, singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh and rapper-lyricist Badshah.

The show began with Karan confessing how he sits down with his stylist and how they plan his airport looks. The director then introduced Diljit and Badshah and said that the Punjabi singers are big fashionistas in their own right.

Diljit, who is known for keeping a low-profile, was seen opening up quite a bit on Koffee with Karan, while Badshah was his usual chatty self. Karan, who seemed excited during the show, said that he feels great being in the company of real popstars.

One of the highlights of the episode was when Karan quizzed Badshah on his first stage performance. Badshah said that he usually lies about his first performance, stating that he gets embarrassed when he recounts the incident. Interestingly, Badshah’s first performance was when he was paid a sum of Rs 1,500 to rap for a predominantly gay crowd. Going into the gig, the hitmaker claimed that he didn’t know that he was going to go live for a group of gay men. The rapper even admitted that his first gig went well as the audience found him ‘hot.’

And of course, when Diljit is there, how can one not mention the American model Kylie Jenner? So when Karan asked Diljit about his fascination and social media love for Kylie, the “Ikk Kudi” singer said that he expresses his admiration via social media. The singer said that he even tweets in Punjabi at her so that she doesn’t understand what he is trying to tell her as he doesn’t want to embarrass the celebrity. This confession amused both Karan and Badshah.

The show came to a close with the singers admitting that they are fanboys of Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. During the latter half of the show, Karan conducted a special fashion quiz for the duo, and Diljit showed how up to date he is with his fashion when he ended up winning the round. Basically, the episode was a blast, thanks to the special Punjabi twist.

Koffee with Karan Season 6 airs every Sunday at 9 pm on Star World.