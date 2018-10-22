Koffee With Karan 6: Diljit Dosanjh and Badshah to make their debut on the Karan Johar show

Koffee With Karan 6: This will be Diljit Dosanjh and Badshah’s debut appearance on the Karan Johar hosted show.

Koffee With Karan 6 had a grand premiere on Sunday night as host Karan Johar got chatty with the two leading ladies of Bollywood – Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt. In an upcoming episode, music industry sensations Diljit Dosanjh and Badshah are set to grace the glittering couch.

Karan Johar shared a picture on his Instagram account with the two men announcing their debut on the popular show. He captioned the image as, “Koffee with the RAPSTAR and the ROCKSTAR! @badboyshah and @diljitdosanjh #koffeewithkaran”

It would be interesting to know more about Diljit and Badshah’s life and their flamboyant side which mostly remains hidden behind their work.

Punjabi heartthrob Diljit Dosanjh, who had a good 2018 with films like Soorma and Sajjan Singh Rangroot, is already one of the most loved actors who made a smooth shift from regional to Hindi cinema. In biopic Soorma, he played hockey player Sandeep Singh. His upcoming films are Arjun Patiala and Good News.

On the other hand, the king of rap Badshah recently launched his debut album O.N.E. This, even as he continues to compose and rap for Bollywood songs, most of which end up being chartbusters. Now, what the two artistes will bring on KJo’s couch is yet to be seen.

Others who will appear on Koffee With Karan 6 are Saif Ali Khan and daughter Sara, Arjun Kapoor with sister Janhvi, Aamir Khan and actors Varun Dhawan and Katrina Kaif. The next episode will see some men banter as Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar will come together for the first time.

