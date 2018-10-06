Koffee with Karan 6: Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt shoot for Karan Johar’s chat show

Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt have been filming Karan Johar’s Koffee with Karan

Karan Johar is coming back with a brand new season of popular chat show Koffee with Karan. The first episode is said to feature Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt. Deepika recently took to social media site Instagram and shared a picture of herself with the filmmaker. She captioned the image as “#coffeewithkaran.”

Karan himself took to Instagram to share a photo with Alia and Deepika. “Season opener!!!!!!! #girlpower all the way!!! @deepikapadukone @aliaabhatt,” read the caption.

A slew of guests is set to appear on the show’s upcoming season. Karan recently finished filming episodes featuring the sibling duo of Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor. Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan have also completed their portion of the shoot with the filmmaker. Looks like the new season is going to be all about Bollywood’s new kids on the block. While Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor recently made her debut with Dhadak, Sara Ali Khan is set to make her foray into Bollywood soon with the Dharma and Rohit Shetty film Simmba.

Karan Johar’s Koffee with Karan first made its debut on Star World in 2004 and has been having a successful run since then.

